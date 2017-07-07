The slippery slope of inertia

In a small coastal village that I know very well there is a mountain that rises steeply behind a house I often use. Is it really a mountain? Perhaps not when compared to other mountains, but compared to the house it is. It is grey and sheer and made of stone and has a trigonometric beacon on top, and for a very long time I didn't think there was any way to get to that beacon without scrambling and grappling and using your fingertips.

One winter's day several years ago my friend Evan looked up at the mountain and said: "There's a path up there."

I did not believe there was a path up there; it seemed perfectly precipitous and impenetrable. I thought it was entirely possible that the beacon was a strange phenomenon and that no human foot had ever fallen on that summit.

"No," said Evan, "there's a path."

Later that afternoon, holding almost empty bottles of winter red wine, we went ambling out for a closer look. I had no expectation of finding a path, and no real desire for one either: I do not care for climbing or clambering or even steep uphills. Table Mountain, for instance, is too high and too hard for me to enjoy it. When it comes to walking, I appreciate a good horizontal.

There did seem to be a kind of track and as we ambled along it seemed to rise in a diagonal across the base of the mountain, and then seemed to cut back again with the same gradual uphill angle. We zigged and we zagged and we slugged our wine and then suddenly we were looking out over the sea and below us were whales jumping in the broad blue bay and we were halfway up the mountain already.