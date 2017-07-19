The glow of International Mandela Day has quickly faded this year with the values of forgiveness‚ courage and tolerance of diverse opinions that were being celebrated on Tuesday already in the trashcan.

The guns are out for ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ who lambasted President Jacob Zuma at the Future of South Africa conference on Tuesday‚ telling him he was “haunting” the nation.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Khoza’s home province‚ said its officials had been directed to “urgently and immediately institute disciplinary measures” against her.

“No ANC member‚ irrespective of the position they occupy in society‚ has the flexibility to arrogate to himself or herself the status of being a source of all wisdom. This includes comrade Makhosi Khoza‚” ANC provincial spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said.

“The latest public pronouncements of comrade Makhosi Khoza represented the worse form of arrogance which is completely at variance with the conduct expected from those representing the African National Congress‚” he said.

Apparently this high bar of conduct only applies to an MP speaking truth to power and not their other deployees‚ including the president‚ who have repeatedly brought the ANC into disrepute.

The ANC in KZN seemed particularly irked by the fact that Khoza was speaking at a civil society conference that saw a parade of prominent South Africans denouncing Zuma and demanding that he leave office.