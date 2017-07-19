Reality sinks in: 'Idols' is in dire need of a rethink

Perhaps previous winners or finalists should be brought in as permanent in-house mentors. Imagine having Karin Kortje or Zamajobe as an adviser?

These are musicians who, once the confetti had been swept away (in the case of Kortje), saw their lives crumble, and artists who set about establishing their image and sonic blueprint only to be met with pushback and reminded of their contractual obligations (Zamajobe).

Kris Allen, American Idol season 8 victor, was once quoted as saying to Vulture: "When you get off the show, you expect to be given a lot, and man, you're not. Did I have problems with the label? Yes. I mean, you are given a record deal, a management contract, and all this kind of stuff, but it's a lot that you have to work for. I was so green."

It appears, too, that once the initial adulation runs out, the producers and TV network's desire to help create a star fizzles out just as quickly. Onto the next one. Judges preach authenticity to the contestants in the early rounds - I've witnessed a fair share of this while covering the show in the past decade - while the hastily packaged and soulless albums they are obliged to release to cash in on Christmas sales lack any sort of genuineness and, therefore, very little chance at longevity.

Pia Toscano, another American Idol alum, summed it up perfectly.

"As the years went with that show, it became a little more about the show and less about buying the records. And Interscope - I don't know if they put as much marketing behind us as they should have to make sure we were successful. I think they just assumed that all those viewers are going to translate into record sales, and it's not like that."

There seems to be a lack of desire to do the ugly side of music - teaching and preparing budding musicians for reality. Imagine shortening the countless hours of airtime given to Wooden Mic "contestants", and instead using them to show what goes into putting together a successful album campaign - from the writing process to finding the right record label and publisher, and knowing the value of copyright and understanding that not every radio station can accommodate every genre.

Imagine if the show focused on producing well-rounded musicians first?

ALBUM TANKED

I'm almost certain that season 12 winner Noma would not have released her debut, Joy, so hurriedly - a R100 note for her thoughts on seeing promo for auditions for the show's 13th season, before she had even announced her first single. As it turns out, her album appears to have tanked - as have the careers of many before her.

There will be those who suggest that not everyone who enters Idols dreams of global super-stardom. That's rubbish. They all do - they just aren't equipped enough for the vagaries.