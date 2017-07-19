Reality sinks in: 'Idols' is in dire need of a rethink
When it comes to importing television franchises (and fast food, for that matter), South Africa excels at following. Perhaps it's time M-Net did this one more time and cancelled Idols SA - even if, as in the case of American Idols, it is to take stock and freshen up the format before a relaunch.
Undoubtedly, the reality singing competition has launched some blockbuster careers Stateside: inaugural winner Kelly Clarkson in 2002, Fantasia Barrino in 2004 and Carrie Underwood the following year.
By the 2009 edition of the competition, in which Kris Allen upset the obvious star Adam Lambert (there were suggestions his homosexuality lost him the title), the competition had reached its sell-by date.
Of course, the talent remained there to be mined. There will always be a new voice and talent waiting to be discovered - that's how the show got to dominate hundreds of millions of TV screens around the world (and arguably paved the way for other successful shows including The Voice).
However, the format grew tired - star judges came and went, failing to spark viewer interest - except, momentarily, for the much-publicised squabbles between Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj.
But rather than Idols SA being punted as a road to riches (young wannabees see the big recording deal and the accompanying prizes, including a car, and their eyes light up), perhaps it should have been pitched as a crash course in the South African entertainment industry: cutthroat and unpredictable. Not the idea that you have a ready-made fan base and, therefore, impending success.
Perhaps previous winners or finalists should be brought in as permanent in-house mentors. Imagine having Karin Kortje or Zamajobe as an adviser?
These are musicians who, once the confetti had been swept away (in the case of Kortje), saw their lives crumble, and artists who set about establishing their image and sonic blueprint only to be met with pushback and reminded of their contractual obligations (Zamajobe).
Kris Allen, American Idol season 8 victor, was once quoted as saying to Vulture: "When you get off the show, you expect to be given a lot, and man, you're not. Did I have problems with the label? Yes. I mean, you are given a record deal, a management contract, and all this kind of stuff, but it's a lot that you have to work for. I was so green."
It appears, too, that once the initial adulation runs out, the producers and TV network's desire to help create a star fizzles out just as quickly. Onto the next one. Judges preach authenticity to the contestants in the early rounds - I've witnessed a fair share of this while covering the show in the past decade - while the hastily packaged and soulless albums they are obliged to release to cash in on Christmas sales lack any sort of genuineness and, therefore, very little chance at longevity.
Pia Toscano, another American Idol alum, summed it up perfectly.
"As the years went with that show, it became a little more about the show and less about buying the records. And Interscope - I don't know if they put as much marketing behind us as they should have to make sure we were successful. I think they just assumed that all those viewers are going to translate into record sales, and it's not like that."
There seems to be a lack of desire to do the ugly side of music - teaching and preparing budding musicians for reality. Imagine shortening the countless hours of airtime given to Wooden Mic "contestants", and instead using them to show what goes into putting together a successful album campaign - from the writing process to finding the right record label and publisher, and knowing the value of copyright and understanding that not every radio station can accommodate every genre.
Imagine if the show focused on producing well-rounded musicians first?
I'm almost certain that season 12 winner Noma would not have released her debut, Joy, so hurriedly - a R100 note for her thoughts on seeing promo for auditions for the show's 13th season, before she had even announced her first single. As it turns out, her album appears to have tanked - as have the careers of many before her.
There will be those who suggest that not everyone who enters Idols dreams of global super-stardom. That's rubbish. They all do - they just aren't equipped enough for the vagaries.
