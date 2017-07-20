Young black authors set to write a new chapter in our history

It must be infuriating or embarrassing for white South Africans to have to be reminded again and again of the fact that the audience of book lovers is racially privileged. I find the constant finger-pointing at white audience members unhelpful for it resolves nothing other than to inflict hurt and unease on fellow citizens over and over again.

The irony is that the audience at book events tends to include people who spend their lives dedicated to changing the lives of the poorest among us. At a recent book launch I could quite literally list white (and black) people in the audience who earn very little but give very much to early childhood education programmes and high school maths and science interventions in township schools. These are allies, not enemies. Rather than embitter we should enlist these men and women behind action plans that address the critical question: What is to be done?

The racial profile of book audiences reflects, once again, a failed education system. Those who produce books tend to be people who had a solid school education with strengths in reading, writing and imagining other worlds. A quality university education provides confidence in your subject and competence in communication. Those who read books and attend book fairs often travel the same route of an inspired education in which the love of literature is ingrained at an early age. Changing the education system is going to take time and then only with a new government. So what is to be done in the meantime?

Out of simply one set of workshops on How to Write Your First Book, which I conducted for students, came black authors, at least one of whose work is now prescribed in some schools.