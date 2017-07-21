Minister Brown can help Eskom by resigning

Trust is the most important asset in any public institution - whether it be a guardian of our constitutional values or a utility providing electricity. Wednesday's briefing by Eskom was an object lesson in how to squander it.

Eskom's admissions effectively conceded it has repeatedly lied to the public. It has now confirmed that it provided generous guarantees which allowed the Gupta-owned Tegeta to acquire Optimum Coal, a deal which must surely now be viewed as criminally fraudulent.

It also confirmed that it paid nearly R500-million to the Gupta-linked Trillian company for services which are yet to be explained.

Let's also throw into this mess the Brian Molefe debacle and that of former acting chief executive Matshela Koko.

Besides the culpability of recent Eskom board members, accountability must be demanded of its executive management, particularly Anoj Singh, the chief financial officer.

Besides his hand in these deals, Singh is under pressure to explain why he was being flown and accommodated in Dubai - reportedly at a cost of R18,000 a day on the Guptas' bill - in the midst of the Tegeta/Optimum transaction.

Singh is also being asked to explain a Gupta payment of R400,000 to a shelf company allegedly created for him.

If Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown wants the public to believe her professed commitment to cleaning up the mess, she has been handed a gift in these disclosures. She needn't wait for her plethora of inquiries to finally report back.

Her flurry of activity these last few months suggests that the meltdown at Eskom has come as something of a surprise to her. She's been minister for the past three years. What was she doing?

She can help Eskom regain lost trust by resigning too.