Party's over for the ANC no matter who wins leadership fight

The next major political marker in our politics will arrive in January 2018.

If Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma wins the ANC presidency in December the chances that the party will split increase a hundred-fold.

This may happen in January because Dlamini-Zuma will not have won as a leader or candidate in her own right. Her patron, Jacob Zuma, will have extended his kleptocratic rule over the supine ANC and over South Africa.

This will mean the clean-out that the country's administration desperately needs will not happen. Instead, the rot that now engulfs the institutions of accountability such as the National Prosecuting Authority under the incompetent and invisible Shaun Abrahams, the state-owned enterprises and large chunks of the administration will increase.

In this scenario the individuals and forces massed around Cyril Ramaphosa will realise the "self-correction" they have been punting under Zuma is dead and buried. The ANC that will be led by Dlamini-Zuma at Luthuli House and Jacob Zuma in the Union Buildings will be focused on one thing: looting the state.

They can loot because they will still own the ANC brand. Mosiuoa Lekota's Cope? Despite its best efforts to do so way back in 2009, Cope never owned the "congress" brand. The EFF? This party might hold up the Freedom Charter as a template but it still doesn't own the brand. Neither does the union federation Cosatu, the SA Communist Party or even the remnants of the United Democratic Front that are now giving Zuma sleepless nights with the likes of Sipho Pityana, Murphy Morobe and others.

A Dlamini-Zuma win means that Zuma and his cabal own the ANC. The likes of Mcebisi Jonas, Jackson Mthembu and Makhosi Khoza own some of the values of the ANC of Mandela and Walter Sisulu and Albert Luthuli.

But the "legal" ANC of Zuma runs for elections and wins them. The "ANC will self-correct" faction will have no option but to cut loose or sink with the ANC.