Story of Mandela's last years belongs to all of us

The storm over former surgeon-general Vejay Ramlakan's book which documents the final days of Nelson Mandela, for whom Ramlakan cared until the end, will inspire a necessary debate about the ownership of our famous statesman's legacy.

Recent days have seen Mandela's widow, Graça Machel, threatening to sue Ramlakan over the disclosures in Mandela's Last Years.

"It is an affront to and an assault on the trust and dignity of my late husband, President Nelson Mandela," said Machel.

She was joined on Saturday by Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela who spoke about the "apparent abuse of the Mandela name" and asked "all to respect the wishes and proprietary rights vested by none other than President Mandela himself".

While it is easy to sympathise with some of these sentiments, when it comes to Mandela these issues are far more complex.