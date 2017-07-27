Defuse this Gupta-guided missile

The Gupta-guided missile which is our Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane needs to be defused urgently before his mission to destroy the South African mining sector succeeds.

His latest lunacy is an attempt to halt all new prospecting rights, effectively bringing the beleaguered industry to a grinding halt and which he announced without even bothering to tell his Deputy Minister Godfrey Oliphant.

The Chamber of Mines has already put him on notice that it will legally challenge this move, as it did successfully with Zwane's attempt to impose a damaging new mining charter recently.

In the past few months Zwane's policy decisions have wiped more than R50-billion off the value of mining stocks. That's not only hitting the wallets of wealthy investors, it's hitting the pockets of people like you who are likely exposed via your pension fund.