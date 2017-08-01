Opinion
A certain political party’s quest for immolation reeks of the absurd
Waiting for Godknows: A Tragi-Comedy In One Act
The smoking ruins of a collapsed building. Two loyal comrades, STEADFAST and VICTORIOUS, sit in the rubble. They are on fire.
VICTORIOUS: Comrade, I am beginning to suspect that the building may not be structurally sound.
STEADFAST: I understand that you are in shock, but we do not air such views in public. Take your concerns to the appropriate forum, such as the suggestion box on the fourth floor.
VICTORIOUS: But comrade, the fourth floor is no longer there.
STEADFAST: That is defeatist talk. See, all the floors are here, all around us. It is much more efficient this way, with all floors rationalised into one single layer of gravel and dust. It also means you don’t have to walk up stairs. And that is good: I have always thought that stairs are elitist because they imply that some people are lower than others.
VICTORIOUS: Very true. Down with stairs!
STEADFAST: Down with stairs! Although it now occurs to me that walking up stairs, thereby raising yourself up, might be a revolutionary act.
VICTORIOUS: Perhaps you are right. Up with stairs!
STEADFAST: Up with stairs! A pause. The soft crackling of flames.
VICTORIOUS: Comrade, I do not wish to be counter-revolutionary but, since we are on fire, do you think we should ask someone for help?
STEADFAST: You are indulging in reckless intellectual adventurism, comrade. How do you even know that we are on fire?
VICTORIOUS: Well, because I can see the flames dancing on my knees and I’m in terrible pain, and also your face is melting off.
STEADFAST: I see these things too, comrade, but my point is: how do we know that these are not natural events that occur from time to time during the life of any organisation? Why opt for fear-mongering explanations and play straight into the hands of counter-revolutionaries who want us to indulge in bourgeois conceits like fire extinguishers?
VICTORIOUS: So what should we do?
STEADFAST: We must take a consultative and collectivist approach to our questions, and ask the pyrotechnicians at branch level if we are, in fact, on fire. If they conclude that we are, then we must make sure with party structures that we were set on fire in the correct fashion, so that there can be no hint of favouritism or factionalism.
VICTORIOUS: Agreed.
STEADFAST: Comrade, if I may be frank, it alarms me how eager you were just now to ask for help.
VICTORIOUS: Well, it’s just that we’re on fire …
STEADFAST: Potentially on fire, pending the decision of branch pyrotechnicians. Remember, asking for help implies that there is a problem, and our Leader explicitly told us that there was no problem, shortly before he demolished the building.
VICTORIOUS: I’m sorry, comrade. We are led.
STEADFAST: We are led! And if he has decided to lead us into this crater, where we find ourselves allegedly and potentially on fire, pending a review, then we must respect that decision! But back to my concerns about a potentially irregular process of conflagration. Comrade, which structures did you go through in order to be set on fire?
VICTORIOUS: Well, there was a burning doorway that I sort of fell through as the building collapsed so I suppose …
STEADFAST: The building did not collapse. It redeployed itself in a downward direction, to be closer to the grassroots that sustain our glorious movement.
A passer-by, CHARITY, approaches the crater. She is carrying a fire extinguisher.
CHARITY: Excuse me, I couldn’t help noticing that you’re on fire in a crater.
VICTORIOUS: Stay in your lane! Do not be so arrogant as to think you know what is happening inside our movement!
STEADFAST: Well said, comrade! I see you have come around.
VICTORIOUS: I have been galvanised by her racist liberalism. She is clearly trying to impose her not-on-fire-in-a-crater ideology on us.
STEADFAST: Exactly. Letting her put out the fire would be a betrayal of everything this movement stands for! An injury to one must be an injury to all, even if they weren’t injured at the start!
VICTORIOUS: Forward to 2019, when we will give our Leader a mandate to set fire to everyone all over again!
STEADFAST: Forward to glorious, revolutionary, historic total incineration!
They turn to ash. CHARITY shrugs and wanders away.
