Universities are being transformed into degree factories

This space is a leveller where the voice of the worker matters as much, and should matter as much, as the voice of the professor. It is in this space where current and future leaders learn the habits of democracy such as the power of thought and considered action to alter human futures. When muscle replaces the mind, and rage displaces reason, then the very idea of a university is at stake.

Nobody dare shut down the minority opinion or the voice of dissent on the basis of race, class, gender, religion or any other identity, chosen or assigned. To announce the silencing of any campus citizen for whatever reason is inherently anti-democratic. To denounce non-conformist ideas is nothing less than anti-intellectual. In the university, outrageous and even offensive speech is challenged but not banned, condemned but not subjected to violence in the response. For the strength of a democracy is measured by its capacity to uphold the values and virtues of freedom without sinking to the level of the offender.

Bad or hurtful ideas cannot be legislated into oblivion, let alone imprisoned. The standard for decent and acceptable behaviour is set by embedding democratic and rights cultures on campus and in communities, for they surely cannot be attained by the authority of the courts or the pronouncements of official commissions.