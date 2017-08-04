An honest guide to why we lie

It is no coincidence that Donald Trump is both a compulsive Twitter user and a compulsive liar. Yet we cannot blame social media; it merely amplifies our human predisposition to stray from the truth.

Most of us lie by saying "I'm fine" when we are actually feeling miserable. We lie when we coo "What a beautiful baby!" while inwardly marvelling at its resemblance to an alien life form.

We have all simulated anger, sadness, or delight to fit with the expectations of others. We have exaggerated our accomplishments during job interviews. Some of us have even said "I love you" when we don't mean it.

Almost as soon as children learn to talk, they use words to deceive. They start telling simple lies between the ages of two and three, before moving to more sophisticated untruths between three and four.

For the most part, children and adults tell "little white lies" - fairly harmless everyday fibs designed to spare feelings. These are what keep the wheels of our society turning. The paradox is that society would break down if we couldn't rely on most people to tell the truth, most of the time - yet it would also break down if we only ever told the truth. There would be fights on street corners. Families would be torn apart. There is good reason to give these little white liars a free pass.