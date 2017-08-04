Why I dripped all over a fellow moviegoer

My house is about 50 minutes' walk from the cinema so I stepped outside with a jaunty step and was five minutes out when it started to rain. This was no quirky Cape Town drizzle - the water fell like bombs from a screaming Stuka. It was the first time in three years that I wished I owned a car.

Ordinarily I would call an Uber, but can you use an Uber on a silent day? Like those brave boys on the beach, it was a moment for asking myself some hard questions. Could I bring myself to get into a car without saying hello to the driver? What if he tried to make conversation as we drove?

Do I have it in me to sit back there in lordly silence? I thought maybe at a push I could do it - I could find my inner captain of industry and work up an unjustified sense of my own importance and sink myself into my own regal bubble of thought - but what about when we get to our destination? Could I really just get out of the car and walk away without saying thank you and goodbye? Could I? We owe something to ourselves but don't we also owe something to the minimal fabric of decent society? But it was raining so hard.

And that, sir, is why I dripped all over you, right the way through Dunkirk. I feel bad about that, and about the occasion when it may have seemed as though I deliberately invaded the entire arm rest with my soggy arm, but then I reflect that the fabric of society is a cloth that billows both ways, and I reflect on the fact that I was there first and that in an otherwise empty cinema, with lebens-raum galore, you chose to sit yourself down right beside me, and then I do not feel all that sorry after all.