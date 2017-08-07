It’s time for Nzimande to sharpen his blade

This is not the week to look at the people we know are clothed, funded, influenced, fed and corrupted by the compromised President Jacob Zuma and his handlers, the Gupta family.

This is not the week to plead with those who misuse the idea of "unity of the progressive movement" to keep their discredited, anti-people, thieving leader and his cronies in place.

This is not the week to concentrate on those who in isiXhosa are referred to as odel'ihlazo (those who do not fear embarrassment) such as Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who will stand up and speak on behalf of Zuma in parliament on Tuesday in the motion of no-confidence debate.