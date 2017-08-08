ANC and the law must act against this minister

If ever there was a clear case of a minister disgracing their oath of office it is that of Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana.

As the allegations mount, the average citizen would be forgiven for believing that Jacob Zuma has a serial woman-beater in his cabinet ranks.

Not only is Manana accused of stomping on a woman in the early hours of Sunday morning; now John Steenhuisen, the DA's chief whip in parliament, claims Manana had also assaulted one of his MPs before and that nothing was done about it.

And while we were still reeling from that claim, along came another from the manager of a bar and lounge in Ermelo, claiming the deputy minister had dished it out to a female patron there too.

And with the richest of ironies this all emerges barely a week into South Africa celebrating Women's Month.