Time to roll the dice on Zuma’s future

The story of South Africa simply refuses to be predictable.

Today, members of the National Assembly will for the first time cast a vote by secret ballot on a motion of no confidence in a sitting president.

After years of being the ultimate Teflon Man, President Jacob Zuma, for the first time, faces a real threat of being toppled.

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete did what had been, until now, unthinkable for a top-six official in the ANC: she rolled the dice on Zuma's fate.

By allowing MPs to vote by secret ballot in the no-confidence debate the ANC does not have complete control of the outcome.