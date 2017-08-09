It was always going to be about numbers: how many votes in the ballot box; how many years left in power; how many dollars pouring into Dubai bank accounts.

One of those numbers has become quite famous since Tuesday evening. 198: the number of ANC MPs who‚ given the chance to vote in accordance with their conscience‚ confirmed that they didn’t have one.

For years‚ a narrative has floated around that insists there are many good‚ progressive ANC MPs. They’re just biding their time‚ people said. They’re working from the inside. They can’t show their hand because they’ll be fired.