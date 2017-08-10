ANC's lie about unity is put to the sword

Tuesday also saw finally the breaking of a tradition which saw MPs compelled to vote along party lines. A three-line whip couldn't stop nearly 30 ANC lawmakers from going their own way.

That's hugely significant and puts to the sword the ANC's lie about unity and common purpose, no matter how much the party tries to play it down.

The debate and vote contributed to a humbling of the ruling party, despite the crowing of the usual suspects. The ANC knows that it has to heal these fractures if it is to avoid being crippled in the elections of 2019. The party's chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, acknowledged as much in the moments after the results were in.

But, most importantly, Zuma has been separated from the herd. Significantly, none of the ANC heavyweights who spoke in the debate on Tuesday defended him and afterwards he was joined in celebration by a motley crew of the most compromised and corrupt.

Today he is more alone than ever, but remains - for the coming months at least - as an electoral asset for the opposition as they continue to hunt him down.