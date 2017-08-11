This week’s vote of no competence inspired a variety of circus acts in its aftermath.

There was Bathabile Dlamini‚ telling the nation‚ entirely truthfully‚ that her conscience hadn’t put her in parliament.

Then there was fantasist‚ Carl “I’m Not Lying‚ No‚ Seriously” Niehaus‚ standing at stage right‚ dressed in combat fatigues‚ suddenly starting to rummage through his many pockets‚ urgently looking for something.

I assume he was searching for the homemade uMkhonto weSizwe badge he’d spent all morning cutting out and colouring in‚ or perhaps he realized he’d misplaced the keys to Brian Molefe’s Audi which meant he was going to have to borrow someone’s credit card so he could Uber home.