Fake history is even more dangerous than fake news

Of course, one should not trivialise their actions and beliefs simply because they are such trivial people. We have seen these soft, ordinary men before: comfortably middle-class; always scrubbed, combed and ironed; good sons to their mothers, good company with their friends; good fighters when the shooting starts; good keepers of secrets once the war crimes tribunals get going.

Which is why I think it is dangerous to ascribe all of their pampered petulance to a slight diminishment of their considerable privilege.

James Fields has been charged with murder after ramming his car into an antifascist protest. He meant to kill. But people don't premeditate murder because they have to share toilets or see a Muslim every so often. They kill people - and ultimately become able to kill them in industrial quantities - because they believe they face complete annihilation. And at the heart of that terror lies an obsession with warped and corrupted history.

Twenty years ago I learnt that, for many people, the past is not a memorial carved in granite; concluded and incontestable. Instead, it is ever-present, still unfolding. And if you are ignorant and angry it can be malleable as your ignorance and anger demand; a warm bath of soothing grievances and invented facts to lie in when the world feels unfair and confusing.

Above all, the past is open to renegotiation. No war is ever lost. No belief is ever outgrown. No blame is accepted. Certainly, no perspective is allowed: in South Africa I've listened to two bitter white men debate the peace of 1902 as if their ancestors' farms were still smouldering, and then, a moment later, express amazement that black people were still not "moving on" from 1913 and 1948.