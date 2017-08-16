On Wednesday morning‚ nobody was quite sure where Grace Mugabe was. Reputable news sources insisted she was in South Africa and also in Zimbabwe‚ giving rise to speculation that Robert Mugabe’s scientists had paused their efforts to clone Tony Blair (the Tone Clone will be chained to a wall so that Robert can lecture it‚ slap it‚ and‚ sometimes‚ lick it) and had instead perfected some sort of quantum splitting machine.

Of course‚ there is a much simpler explanation for how she came to be in two places at once.

Zimbabwe is the tenth province of South Africa. By being in Zimbabwe‚ she was in South Africa.