Don’t underestimate the magic of the odd treasure hunt

The show did not disappoint. The writer Haruki Murakami spoke about the artist's mind being a garage filled with treasures: memories and experiences and arcane knowledge and half-forgotten fascinations jumbled together all higgledy-piggledy and available to be discovered, and the show was designed to feel that way: a flow and tumble of marvels not following our waking logic but some hidden principle of revelation, something dazzling and new but steeped in history and the sorcerer's arts.

I knew it would be all right when I heard one 14-year-old gasp "What?!" and the other hiss "No way!" There's nothing more splendid than sitting wide-eyed in the presence of the obviously impossible: it makes an adult feel like a kid. Even better, it makes a teenager feel like a kid too.

But the show was only the first fraction of the loveliness. As we entered we were each given an ornate metal key, such as might open a pirate's chest, or a lacquered Chinese cabinet. After the show we could take them home as mementos, or use them to open a locked box of treasures. A box of treasures? Who wouldn't choose the box of treasures? But to open the box of treasures, you have to find it.

This wasn't part of the show, this was a bonus feature for those who chose it, but there were clues hidden about the venue, leading us through levels of bafflement. Most of the audience had filtered home but we puzzled over our clues, pooling knowledge, scratching our heads.