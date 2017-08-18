Mugabe victim left high and dry and betrayed

Like it or not, Zimbabwe's thuggish first lady Grace Mugabe will walk scot-free from her troubles in South Africa.

It will not be because of ineptitude from our authorities but because South Africa will have no option but to do nothing, thanks to international law.

Mugabe wrote her own ticket to impunity back in 2009 when she beat up a press photographer in public in an incident during a Hong Kong shopping trip which was captured by security cameras.

She invoked diplomatic immunity and Hong Kong authorities refused to prosecute. Now in South Africa, where she is accused of beating up a young local model, diplomatic immunity has been invoked again.

And as much as this might stick in our craw, South Africa is most likely going to have to let her walk.