No, Zuma has not found his moral conscience

Something unusual happened at the weekend. An ANC government minister resigned in disgrace. As if that wasn't weird enough, the miscreant apologised.

Just as we thought we felt a breeze of change in our political circus, a new dawn of accountability and responsibility, we learnt that, actually, he didn't jump, he was pushed. Still, the ANC doesn't often feel compromised enough to give one of their own the boot, so there was an element of surprise.

But the booter was President Jacob Zuma, who has never cared a jot for public opinion, or indeed the good of the country.

This out-of-character act by Zuma clearly showed he is feeling the heat as anger over his misrule rains down. Ditching deputy minister of higher education and woman-beater Mduduzi Manana is, we suspect, meant to relieve pressure on his calamitous government.