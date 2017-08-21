Derek Hanekom is being used as a crash test dummy to show other ANC dissenters what could happen to them.

Like with the axed finance duo‚ Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas‚ everything the former tourism minister says and does is closely watched by the Zuma camp in the ANC.

And like Gordhan and Jonas‚ Hanekom is one of the faces of resistance against President Jacob Zuma.

On Sunday a letter‚ signed by ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe‚ was circulated on social media. It asked Hanekom to explain why he should not be removed as the chairperson of the party’s national disciplinary committee.

“…your public utterance detracted from the degree of independence expected of you. As a consequence‚ the independence and integrity of the office of the NDC has been placed in jeopardy and could legitimately be questioned by comrades who appear before this body in future‚” Mantashe said in the letter.