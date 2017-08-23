No doubt there are good reasons for this. We’ve started becoming more suspicious of the news‚ suspecting fakery around every corner. This story also didn’t fit comfortably into any of the current media narratives. It wasn’t about Zuma or Trump or Putin. Although‚ come to think of it‚ all three of those live off human beings‚ so perhaps we’ve already grown tired of cannibalism stories.

But I also wonder if the muted reaction of the commentary machine reflects a fear of treading on toes in a morally relativistic world. Of course cannibalism is abhorrent (we tell ourselves) but‚ wait‚ is it? What’s the current consensus on Twitter? What if those people had a religious or cultural motive? Is it discriminatory to object to religious cannibalism? I mean‚ Christians pretend to do it every Sunday‚ so is the problem the idea or just the execution? Isn’t this just some sort of extreme Banting?

Perhaps picking up on these sensitivities‚ News24 ran a helpful article titled “5 Questions about cannibalism answered”‚ as if there are thousands of awkward teenaged cannibals out there‚ fighting disturbing urges in the lunch queue‚ who just need a good chat with Mom: “You’re going through some changes‚ my darling…” (One of the questions was “Is it socially acceptable to eat human flesh?” I didn’t go to a finishing school but I’m guessing the answer is “Probably not on a first date”.)

Strange‚ strange days.