There's hope in education - and it's not coming from government

Inside the spacious conference venue in Muldersdrift, the spirit moved.

It was the annual conference of Ntataise, the famous early childhood education organisation started by a progressive farmer and his wife, Anthony and Jane Evans, in Viljoens-kroon in the Free State.

The venue was packed with leaders in early childhood education. Somebody started to sing an uplifting song. Women rose from their seats and formed a moving chain as they sang in preparation for the word.

Everybody greeted by hugging each other. Whoops of joy with the reunion of older hands. I felt I was in a charismatic church.

Except this was ECD (early childhood development), a sector that touches tens of thousands of pre-school children daily throughout the nine provinces and prepares young black children for formal schooling.