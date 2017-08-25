Be like the man who jumped for joy —literally

My dad didn't have a career but he had many jobs. He left school when he was 14 to go make a living, and for the next 50 years he was a railway worker, a welder, a night-watchman, a boxer, a travelling salesman, a prospector, a racetrack handicapper, a nightclub bouncer, a purveyor of small-time scams, a wrestling promoter, a somewhat incompetent car mechanic, a hotel lounge singer and quite possibly a gigolo.

He had a belief that every person has one thing special they can do, which if discovered and monetised might lift them clear of the cold grinding cogs of daily labour.

The problem, he used to muse, is that it's hard to find that thing, and that the thing, once found, is often not that useful.

It would be a cruel blow, for instance, to discover that your special talent is being able to walk convincingly with one leg very stiff, and your hand in your pocket working a matchstick protruding from a closed matchbox to create an authentic creaking sound, thereby fooling everybody that you have a wooden leg like a pirate.

It's a jolly good skill - and my dad pursued it with such stamina that after he died there were congregants of St Margaret's Presbyterian Church who refused to believe he wasn't indeed a ligneous unidexter - but regrettably there's not much demand for it in this our modern world.

I thought of my dad when I learnt about Sam Patch, the secular patron saint of every working stiff who dreams of a ticket out.

Sam Patch was an American mill-worker in the early 1800s. Mill-working was a ghastly sort of grind, and Sam didn't feel it represented his true calling. His true calling was jumping off things.