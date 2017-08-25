They say there's a sucker born every minute. If this is true‚ it means that‚ since Mzwanele Manyi was appointed Chief Operating Finger-puppet of the Gupta media empire‚ almost 10‚000 potential New Age readers and ANN7 viewers have been born.

No wonder Mr Manyi is looking particularly bullish. The propaganda outlets he now rents - sorry‚ owns - have many dozens of fans‚ but if he plays his cards right‚ he could soon have literally hundreds of people consuming his spin.

I'm friends on Facebook with one of them. Some would call him a loyal ANC cadre. Others might diagnose him as a codependent masochist. Either way‚ he was delighted when the news broke that Manyi had acquired a vast debt - sorry‚ I mean two large media companies.

Offering formal congratulations to Manyi and his company‚ Lodidox (isn’t that a veterinary suppository?)‚ this particular cadre ended off by asking‚ "Does it matter how this was financed?"