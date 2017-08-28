Guptas now feeling the heat

Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe has described an attack by President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in an open letter as a sign that the Guptas and their partners are feeling the heat.

On Monday‚ Duduzane penned a letter to Gordhan telling him that he should accept some responsibility for some of the country’s economic problems as he has been the finance minister for most of the time that the country was struggling.

Duduzane further stated: “I am selling my shares to be able to focus my time on clearing my name. At this point I would advise you to refrain from further public statements which could affect the current sales and my reputation. I reserve my rights to pursue legal action for the harm you are causing.”