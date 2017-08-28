Ideas

Guptas now feeling the heat

28 August 2017 - 18:14 By PENWELL DLAMMINI
Ajay and Atul Gupta.
Ajay and Atul Gupta.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe has described an attack by President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in an open letter as a sign that the Guptas and their partners are feeling the heat.

On Monday‚ Duduzane penned a letter to Gordhan telling him that he should accept some responsibility for some of the country’s economic problems as he has been the finance minister for most of the time that the country was struggling.

Duduzane further stated: “I am selling my shares to be able to focus my time on clearing my name. At this point I would advise you to refrain from further public statements which could affect the current sales and my reputation. I reserve my rights to pursue legal action for the harm you are causing.”

Hlophe described this closing paragraph as the most important indicator from the president’s son that the Guptas were feeling the pressure.

“This ongoing mainstream media publication on alleged irregularities in how the Guptas run their business is starting to have a negative impact on the integrity of the Gupta businesses.

“I think the Guptas and Duduzane are suffering integrity issues in their businesses. When you are going to sell a business‚ part of the cost of what you are selling is the value of the business.

“[Duduzane] he is basically saying this type of commentary is adversely affecting the prices of their business. It has become difficult for them to pursue business in this country and even internationally. The more these [stories] come up‚ the more their businesses get devalued.

“It is impossible for them not to feel the heat. The state capture investigation done by the Public Protector was primarily involving their business. When people talk about the need for a judicial commission of inquiry in state capture‚ the limitations are on the Gupta businesses. The whole saga of emails printed daily and weekly in newspapers is also directed at them.

“The fallout of Bell Pottinger in the UK is also linked to their association. There is no way they can’t be feeling the heat. This onslaught against the Guptas is biting‚” Hlophe said.

Duduzane’s attack on Gordhan follows on the heels of his brother Edward heckling the former finance minister during a Gandhi Memorial Lecture in Mountain Rise‚ Pietermaritzburg.

Hlophe said this was a planned move to target Gordhan.

“Duduzane then deals with Pravin who is one of the guys who is taken seriously by markets. You want to go to the highest figure and delegitimise him…It is a business fight back because the onslaught is beginning to take its toll…The best thing to do is to vulgarise one of these anti-Gupta forces.”

 

