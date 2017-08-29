On the shoulders of history: Why the statues should not be pulled down

Does Winston Churchill deserve a statue? He wrote some nasty things about Muslims. What about Wellington, a snob who opposed extending the franchise? Or Gandhi, who disdained black Africans? Most of us recognise that these men are memorialised for other reasons, such as winning wars against tyrants or, in Gandhi's case, leading a great country to independence.

There are some people, though, for whom statues - like everything else - are primarily about them. The fact that Thomas Jefferson was a slave-owner, albeit a tortured one, allows them to look down on the author of the Declaration of Independence.

Once you grasp that protesting against statues is a way of showing off, it all makes sense. Flaunting your piety is a competitive game. It's not enough to be against statues of, say, Franco: anyone can do that. You need to find a revered national figure, and then let everyone know that, at least in one sense, you are a better human being than he was.

Eventually, this virtue-signalling was bound to reach the top - literally. In The Guardian, Afua Hirsch took aim at Nelson's column. By any conventional definition, the admiral was a hero: brave, dashing, adored by his men. He died at the moment of his triumph, saving Britain from the threat of Bonapartist tyranny and, indeed, making possible the liberation of Europe.