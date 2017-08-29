Punish employers who exploit domestic workers

The national minimum wage for domestic workers who work eight hours a day is R3500 per month.

If that is divided by the average 30 days in a month, it leaves the worker with R116 in her pocket every day - still above the UN's poverty threshold of a dollar (R13) a day, but certainly not much to live on.

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant this past weekend bemoaned employers who she said would rather pay fines for noncompliance than comply with labour laws. An amendment to the Labour Relations Act and related laws at Nedlac now allow the department's inspectors to take an employer to the Labour Court.

"Since the department cannot arrest and prosecute, we have the Labour Court to do that. If an employer does not comply we have determinations in the law, like fining that employer 10% of its annual turnover," she said during an imbizo with domestic workers in Durban.