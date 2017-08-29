Punish employers who exploit domestic workers
The national minimum wage for domestic workers who work eight hours a day is R3500 per month.
If that is divided by the average 30 days in a month, it leaves the worker with R116 in her pocket every day - still above the UN's poverty threshold of a dollar (R13) a day, but certainly not much to live on.
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant this past weekend bemoaned employers who she said would rather pay fines for noncompliance than comply with labour laws. An amendment to the Labour Relations Act and related laws at Nedlac now allow the department's inspectors to take an employer to the Labour Court.
"Since the department cannot arrest and prosecute, we have the Labour Court to do that. If an employer does not comply we have determinations in the law, like fining that employer 10% of its annual turnover," she said during an imbizo with domestic workers in Durban.
This same department recently flexed its muscles when it came to employment equity. It announced this month it would take six companies to court for prosecution for failing to prepare employment equity plans.
This is commendable, as is Oliphant's announcement at the imbizo that the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act had been amended to also cover domestic workers.
But too many domestic workers are still not even being paid the minimum wage, and their salaries are often the lifeblood of poor households. According to Stats SA in July 2016, domestic workers made up as much as 7.8% of the black South African workforce.
The labour department should seek a way to police big companies not complying with labour lawsas well as those who have for many years managed to get away with paying their domestic workers a pittance. Find a test case and pursue it. That should hopefully start changing mindsets.
