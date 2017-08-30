Ideas

Spare us your crocodile tears, Duduzane

30 August 2017 - 06:20 By The Times Editorail
Duduzane Zuma. File Photo.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Duduzane Zuma, the president's son, wrote a passionate letter in which he bemoaned his crucifixion on the cross of state capture and unleashed his bile on former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

The gullible may have felt sorry for the 35-year-old tycoon. Don't.

Duduzane has supped at the Gupta table with a healthy appetite and - since he has opened the door - let us remind ourselves of the details.

The founding affidavit of Ben Theron, the chief operating officer of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, in laying criminal charges against Duduzane, the Guptas and others, is a useful reference.

Theron points out that Duduzane enjoyed a "meteoric rise" in the Gupta empire since being appointed to the board of Sahara Computers at 26 and without any apparent qualifications - on the eve of his father's ascent to the presidency.

Through Mabengela, a company he co-owned with Tony Gupta, Duduzane had interests in at least 10 other Gupta-linked companies, dealings which made him a billionaire, or close to it.

He has openly acted as an influence broker, famously facilitating the meeting, Theron points out, where former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas alleges he was offered a huge bribe by the Guptas.

Theron also documents how ministers and top civil servants were appointed after the Guptas forwarded their CVs to Duduzane.

Let us also not forget how the Guptas helped him buy a fancy house in Dubai and helped organise and pay for his wedding. Duduzane is a kept man.

So, Duduzane, dry your crocodile tears. Like we did with that other Gupta stooge, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, we invite you to sue if you are so intent on clearing your name.

