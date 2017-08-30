Spare us your crocodile tears, Duduzane

Duduzane Zuma, the president's son, wrote a passionate letter in which he bemoaned his crucifixion on the cross of state capture and unleashed his bile on former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

The gullible may have felt sorry for the 35-year-old tycoon. Don't.

Duduzane has supped at the Gupta table with a healthy appetite and - since he has opened the door - let us remind ourselves of the details.

The founding affidavit of Ben Theron, the chief operating officer of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, in laying criminal charges against Duduzane, the Guptas and others, is a useful reference.

Theron points out that Duduzane enjoyed a "meteoric rise" in the Gupta empire since being appointed to the board of Sahara Computers at 26 and without any apparent qualifications - on the eve of his father's ascent to the presidency.