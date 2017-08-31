Real test of school discipline does not lie in the dress code

There is a resident logic to the more positive aspects of our national school cultures. Like the fact that uniforms create a sense of equality which prevents the rich kids from showing off and shaming the poor ones. Or the fact that uniforms, where neat and affordable, provide a sense of common identity among children from very different race, class and religious backgrounds in a diverse school. And there is little doubt that the uniform often engenders among pupils a sense of pride inside the school and outside in the community.

We already have a massive problem with discipline in our schools. Not a week passes without another incident of a violent male trampling a female pupil or cellphone recordings of some school-based atrocity. What school policy such as a dress code does is to provide the authorities with an imperfect but necessary instrument for managing the behaviour of children. In other words, it is not about the uniform as such but what it stands for in the culture and aspirations of a public or private school. We need to respect that.

Of course there are negative aspects of our school cultures that have to go - like corporal punishment, still applied under cover in many schools; and enforced language usage, like instructing children not to speak in the vernacular but English only. There is no evidence, by the way, that speaking more than one language on the school grounds negatively affects competence in a school's principal language(s) of instruction. If anything, multilingualism enriches campus and schoolground cultures.

Baby and bathwater, in other words. Knowing the difference is crucial and government officials are wise not to destroy the powerful school cultures that give South Africa some of the best institutions on the continent.

You know a strong school culture when you see it. Children arrive on time. Teachers waiting for them at every classroom door. One-on-one parent meetings every single term to review the child's progress. Every child required to play one sport. Senior pupils mentor incoming juniors. Never pass an adult stranger at school without stopping to greet. All pupils commit to community service. They wear a neat and tidy uniform at all times.

Building such cultures takes years, even decades. Breaking them down can happen overnight and with that goes the academic performance and reputation of a school. I have seen this happen often, such as when a principal or core of good teachers leave or the demographics of a school quickly change and, instead of holding fort, the resident authorities give in to indiscipline and incivility.

It is time to push back against skinny pants. Not every act of protest is progressive in that it makes school cultures more inclusive or strengthens the academic reputation of the institution. I agree with MEC Lesufi: this is petty and there are much more serious things to attend to in our schools, such as boosting performance in science and mathematics.

Enough.