Ideas

More to the attacks on Gordhan than meets the eye

01 September 2017 - 07:11 By The Times Editorail
Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The renewed assault on former finance minister Pravin Gordhan defies credulity.

On the face of it, Gordhan poses no great political threat to his foes. He has been removed from the cabinet and consigned to the ANC's sidelines, yet the past two weeks have seen him attacked with fresh ferocity.

First, Jacob Zuma's increasingly erratic son Edward publicly heckled Gordhan at an event; then on Monday another son, Duduzane, the well-known Gupta business partner, unleashed a salvo of his own. That volley followed disclosures in parliament of about R1-billion wasted on a financial management system, with a large dollop of inference that Gordhan had something to answer for.

Then came Wednesday's news - in a widespread and clearly orchestrated leak - which implied that Gordhan was once again in the Hawks' crosshairs over the alleged activities of the fictional South African Revenue Service "rogue unit".

The script here will be obvious to even the most politically illiterate - the hounds have been unleashed against Gordhan yet again.

But why?

While Gordhan's political power may have been eroded, his moral authority remains unbowed. But in the ANC of today moral fortitude counts for nought so there has to be something more.

We can only speculate that Gordhan's continued presence within the ANC and his allegiance to those who might unseat Zuma and his acolytes poses a greater threat than is apparent to outsiders. Or could Gordhan be privy to something which might tactically explode as the critical party leadership conference draws nearer and demands his credibility be utterly destroyed before then?

There is a sense that the race has entered its dramatic final straight, but it is unclear who will be still running at the finish line.

Most read

  1. More to the attacks on Gordhan than meets the eye Ideas
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Guptas a decoy for feckless Hawks Ideas
  3. DARREL BRISTOW-BOVEY: For those businessfolk who fret about productivity, take ... Ideas
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN: The real test of school discipline does not lie in the dress ... Ideas
  5. Ruling on municipal debts is a slam-dunk win Ideas

Latest Videos

Hippos Come to Rescue Wildebeest from Crocodile
Duduzane Zuma: Exclusive BBC interview with the South African President's son

Related articles

  1. SARS official who helped Pravin now faces dismissal Politics
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Why Gordhan , not the Guptas, might be in the dock soon Opinion & Analysis
  3. Hawks hover over Gordhan again Politics
X