You’re walking through a building‚ let’s say the accountancy department of Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha‚ and you find a handbag. You open the handbag‚ and inside you find R14-million. What do you do?

We’ve all played that old morality game‚ and we’ve all found brilliant ways of fudging the answer to make ourselves look less dodgy than we are.

For second-year student Sibongile Mani‚ however‚ the answer was obvious: you spend the dosh as fast as you can. In her case that worked out to about R11‚000 a day as she burned her way through R818‚000 of the R14-million accidentally deposited into her account by a service provider of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

So far the media spotlight is turned squarely on Mani and her decision to make hay while the sun shines. We’re all playing the handbag game again‚ and Mani is losing.