It’s 6pm in Cato Manor‚ Durban. Mama Imelda‚ her teenage daughter and niece are preparing to sit down to a traditional Zulu dinner of mealie meal and chutney. Each dishes up a plate and takes her usual seat – in front of the television to watch soap operas.

The sounds of English‚ Afrikaans‚ Zulu‚ Xhosa and Sotho float out of the TV‚ and at first the programme doesn’t really command anyone’s full attention. Daughter Zama‚ 17‚ is on the phone and Mama Imelda is still fiddling with dishes.

Until a transgender woman appears on screen.

“Do you see that‚ man?” exclaims Mama Imelda‚ pausing to point at the TV and shake her head. Zama‚ steeped in MTV and American movies‚ just shrugs. For her it’s not an issue.

Soap operas have carved out a special role in South Africa‚ deliberately raising sensitive social issues that people might otherwise avoid: racism‚ domestic violence‚ HIV/Aids and gambling‚ to name a few.

But the chronic financial woes of the SABC‚ producer of the most popular soapies‚ is putting them at risk. Activists are demanding that the government ensure a steady funding stream for what one screenwriter calls “the most successful storytelling platform in the country”.