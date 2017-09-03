Why SA can’t afford to let soapies go down the plughole
It’s 6pm in Cato Manor‚ Durban. Mama Imelda‚ her teenage daughter and niece are preparing to sit down to a traditional Zulu dinner of mealie meal and chutney. Each dishes up a plate and takes her usual seat – in front of the television to watch soap operas.
The sounds of English‚ Afrikaans‚ Zulu‚ Xhosa and Sotho float out of the TV‚ and at first the programme doesn’t really command anyone’s full attention. Daughter Zama‚ 17‚ is on the phone and Mama Imelda is still fiddling with dishes.
Until a transgender woman appears on screen.
“Do you see that‚ man?” exclaims Mama Imelda‚ pausing to point at the TV and shake her head. Zama‚ steeped in MTV and American movies‚ just shrugs. For her it’s not an issue.
Soap operas have carved out a special role in South Africa‚ deliberately raising sensitive social issues that people might otherwise avoid: racism‚ domestic violence‚ HIV/Aids and gambling‚ to name a few.
But the chronic financial woes of the SABC‚ producer of the most popular soapies‚ is putting them at risk. Activists are demanding that the government ensure a steady funding stream for what one screenwriter calls “the most successful storytelling platform in the country”.
Less than 30 years after Egoli: Place of Gold debuted in 1989‚ soapies operas account for nearly 40% of television viewing.
Laurence Lurie‚ a longtime screenwriter for Egoli‚ says writers and producers realised they needed to create a show that would speak to all South Africans. At first that meant adding more racial diversity to shows that mostly portrayed white people.
As Egoli gained momentum‚ others copied and broadened the approach. Programmes used so-called “drop-ins” – integrating current news events into the storyline. The prison release of Nelson Mandela‚ the 9/11 attacks in the US‚ and a visit by Queen Elizabeth II to South Africa all made it into soapies. So did social issues.
A World Bank study found that the storyline in Scandal about a woman who borrowed heavily and lost the money to a gambling debt improved financial literacy among viewers.
Soul City‚ produced by a non-governmental organisation to raise awareness of HIV‚ ran from the mid-1990s to 2014. It also addressed issues such as child abuse and depression.
The long-running soapie‚ Isidingo‚ with a team of black women writers‚ introduced a strong black female lead who ran a company and battled a lack of respect from white male subordinates. The show‚ which has been on the air since 1998‚ also introduced a character suffering from domestic abuse‚ and a sangoma.
“One reason Isidingo is still around is because it purposely drives dialogue and forces people to have those important conversations about the social issues that are represented on the screen‚” says Nkuli Sibeko‚ a former writer for the show.
“It allows viewers to have a dialogue in real life without using themselves as the example‚ or putting themselves into the context.”
Despite Mama Imelda’s discomfort‚ the transgender character in 7de Laan did nothing to dent the show’s ratings.
Some critics say they would like to see shows promoting more traditional Christian morals. But Cape Town housekeepers Nosikhumbuzo Ngxokozela and Prudence Cekiso say they appreciate shows that address interracial relationships and domestic abuse because it helps them talk to their children about those issues.
Michele Tager‚ a senior lecturer in film and television studies at the University of Johannesburg who has studied soapies‚ says their effort to address social and political issues makes them very different from such series elsewhere in the world.
“People connect personally to the characters. They write in to warn them of looming dangers or of developing plots against them; they send in gifts for an on-screen wedding‚” she says. “Many people know the soapies’ characters better than they know their own neighbours.”
But funding is a big long-term risk. Soapies are one of the few financial bright spots for the SABC‚ but the advertising revenue they earn is nowhere near enough to fund them as well as public broadcasting staples such as educational and documentary programmes.
The SABC must pay outside producers to make soapies‚ and can’t afford to cut funding too much because of the advertising revenue the shows bring in. Still‚ payment rates to independent producers haven’t gone up in a decade.
“It is drip feeding‚” says Kate Skinner‚ a member of the Save Our SABC Coalition‚ a non-government organisation. “Production houses have been absolutely cut to the bone.”
SABC supporters hope that a new board and a shake-up in senior management will put the broadcaster on a more solid footing.
The alternative‚ the possibility that the soapies will slowly fade away‚ “would leave a huge void”‚ Tager says.
“It is part of my life‚” says Nonhlanhla Jiji‚ a single mother in Durban who watches every night with her 11-year-old daughter. “It is important. If Mandela dies‚ it is on the show the next day. If there is corruption in government‚ it is there. All these issues. Crime. Greed. The shows are real.”
* Sealy McMurrey is an alumnus of the School of International Training (SIT) Study Abroad programme in South Africa‚ where she produced this report in association with Round Earth Media‚ a non-profit organisation that supports the next generation of global journalists.
