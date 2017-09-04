ANC's fight to the death

Welcome to the dirty war. Welcome to the age of untruths, half-truths, fake news, manufactured scandal, smear, slander and lies. Welcome to South Africa as the weak, dying governing party, the once-glorious ANC, continues to eat itself up.

We all knew that President Jacob Zuma's supporters within the ANC and in the government and "independent" entities would fight back ferociously against his perceived enemies within and outside the party after coming close to losing the motion of no confidence against him on August 8.

What we have seen over the past two weeks is a fight-back on steroids.

It started with Zuma's useful idiots at Luthuli House - officials he uses to keep him in office by scaring them that the ANC will split if they don't keep him on - firing off letters to the likes of Makhosi Khoza and Derek Hanekom, demoting one and warning the other not to talk too much. This was child's play compared to what came next.

The past week has showed us the real stuff: The dirty, intense, relentless and debilitating fight-back against Zuma's perceived enemies, a no-holds-barred assault that is not mere contestation between comrades. This is now beginning to look like a fight to the death.