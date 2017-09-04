Politicians live up to our not so great expectations

There's a lot going on. It is open-letter season. It is press conference season. It is parliamentary committee season. It is investigations season. It is threats; it is heckling season. There is a lot going on.

The almost prophetic words of Duduzane Zuma in an interview with BBC Africa on Thursday foreshadow the mudslinging that will dominate the political calendar in the next few months.

Add to his list that it is also sex scandal season and we have a recipe for a titillating few months.

The latest casualty, Cyril Ramaphosa, has seen his bedroom secrets laid bare, forcing him to admit to one affair. Ramaphosa is unlikely to suffer any long-term harm from the scandal though; as a nation we have a particularly high tolerance for philandering politicians.