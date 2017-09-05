Rush to court didn't help Cyril

There is no doubt there is a dirty tricks campaign under way to torpedo Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's bid for the ANC presidency, but he is not exactly blameless in this becoming a scandal.

As The Times yesterday published a series of articles on the fake-news matrix facilitated by public relations firm Bell Pottinger in the service of the Gupta propaganda empire, "white monopoly capital"-related accounts were in overdrive trying to give traction to the "Ramaphosa sex scandal".

The deputy president is fighting to minimise damage to his campaign for the ANC leadership after the publication of his private e-mails suggesting he had multiple affairs.

Had Ramaphosa still been passing his time being a high roller in business, his private correspondence would be no business of ours, and would not have seen the light of day.

The fact that he is the deputy president and is also contesting the ANC's top job essentially surrenders the right to privacy that ordinary citizens enjoy.