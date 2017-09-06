Beware the Russian-backed cyber warriors

The Sherlock Holmes story The Silver Blaze gave us the famous tagline of "the curious incident of the dog in the night".

The curiosity in that tale of the kidnapping of a racehorse and the murder of its trainer was the role of the watchdog. Or rather the fact that it did not bark. The absence of certain key facts, in other words, can have meaning and signify the real culprits are closer to home than you might think.

So when beleaguered Bell Pottinger in a last-ditch reputation-salvage exercise obtained the services of international legal sleuths Herbert Smith Freehills to conduct an independent investigation - published on Monday - the results were damning enough. And it didn't save them from being expelled from the UK industry body.

They've been booted out for "inflaming racial discord in SA". Just as well the Gupta mercenaries in Black First Land First and ANN7 are not members of the UK-based Public Relations and Communications Association. They could also then be history.