TS Eliot wrote that the world would end not with a bang but a whimper. Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump‚ neither a fan of modernist poetry‚ seem keener on the bang option.

The planet‚ for its part‚ probably has something windy and wet in mind: both climate catastrophe and killer flu fit the profile.

For Elon Musk‚ however‚ the threat is shiny‚ metallic and stares at you through one glowing red eye.

This week the billionaire tech maverick warned that World War 3 will be started by artificial intelligence: competing AI systems‚ said Musk‚ will crunch the murderous numbers and calculate that the best chance of success lies in genocidal‚ preemptive strikes.