Don't buy into the multicultural lie - we're in the same race

Now that will set the racial cat among the purist pigeons. You could start, however, by taking high school pupils to see the movie Krotoa which, though lacking in social and political context, is a beautiful portrayal of the complexities of intimacy and the enduring legacy of Eva van den Kaap in many black and white families across South Africa today. But if the sex scenes in Krotoa are deemed too much for high school pupils, give them a copy of then president Thabo Mbeki's "I am an African" speech, which is an antidote to separateness and a poetic acknowledgement of the many strands of origin that make us who we are as South Africans.

Or you could give the pupils access to one of the best debates ever on the politics of identity in South Africa.

Recently, Ayesha Fakie posted an article on South African Indians, basically making the case that this minority group is racially and economically privileged, on the one hand, and seriously bigoted on the other hand, even among their own.

Her parents arrived in South Africa very recently (1960) and so of course Fakie writes from a position of privilege. Then came a response from Ghaleb Cachalia from the famed ANC family of Yusuf and Amina Cachalia.

He pointed to the many ways in which Indians, themselves, were subjected to racial oppression and how many, including his own family, stood in solidarity with Africans in the ANC paying a heavy price for non-collaboration. What Ghaleb effectively did was to expose in Fakie's writing the danger of a single story - in this case, about Indian South Africans.