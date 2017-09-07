It's a case of too little, too late in KZN's killing fields

Many woke up to the news on Tuesday morning that there had been another political death in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sindiso Magaqa, a former secretary-general of the ANC Youth League, had died in a Durban hospital on Monday. It was the end of a life-or-death battle that started on July 13 when he and two colleagues from the Umzimkhulu Municipality were shot at more than a dozen times.

His death brings to 10 the number of politicians killed in the province this year alone. Five of those have been of councillors or former councillors in Umzimkhulu. There have also been several attempted murders, including one last month on the mayor of the Mpofana Municipality and his family, who were lucky to escape after their house was set alight as they slept.