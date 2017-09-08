Let us bow our heads before the mystery of the Carrot God

She hunted around but to no avail, so she drove to town, bought a cheap ring from a pawnshop and carried on as usual, which is the kind of no-fuss pioneering Canadian spirit of which we could stand a little more in this degraded modern world.

Her husband never asked and she never told, which I suspect is one of the secrets of a long and happy marriage. He died shortly after their 60th wedding anniversary, but this month her daughter-in-law Colleen plucked a misshapen carrot from the family patch and found the ring tight around its middle, like a sterling silver corset.

A fluke, you say? A freak of nature? Pah! What about Lena Paahlsson who took off her ring while baking a delicious Swedish rabarberkaka in December 1995, only to have it vanish?

For a while the family feared it might have fallen into the mixing bowl and then served in the cake. You can be sure that for the next few days members of the Paahlsson clan were slipping off to gingerly sift through their rabarberkaka in the hope of finding mama's bling.

But it was gone forever, or at least for 17 years, until 2012 when someone pulled a carrot from the garden and found Lena's ring snugly round the middle.

How did the ring get from the kitchen to underground in the garden? Let us bow our head before the mystery of the Carrot God; let us not presume to know His ways.

Still unconvinced? In Bad Muenstereifel, which is a town in Germany but also what you would say to your dog Muenstereifel when he tries to bite the milkman, an 82-year-old man lost his wedding ring three years ago.