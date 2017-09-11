Our salvation won't come from the ANC - it has to come from us

We need to face up to some hard truths, we South Africans. We have lowered our standards — for our leaders, for our children, for ourselves — so much that we keep on saying we are okay when we are patently not. We drop down in education tables or governance levels or some other measure and still insist we are okay. We need to be outraged by this continual slide.

Last week we celebrated the implosion of Bell Pottinger in the UK. Yet, here at home, thepeople who briefed them and paid them to manufacture lies and hate speech are still prospering off taxpayers’ money. There is no consequence.

After the deluge of evidence of wrongdoing from the leaked Gupta e-mails, we knowthat the Thief-In-Chief lives at our presidential residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu. Instead of being afraid that he is headed for jail, he is calmly preparing for yet another disastrous cabinet reshuffle.