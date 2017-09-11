Our salvation won't come from the ANC - it has to come from us
A few politically connected individuals are looting the state while the masses rot in poverty
We need to face up to some hard truths, we South Africans. We have lowered our standards — for our leaders, for our children, for ourselves — so much that we keep on saying we are okay when we are patently not. We drop down in education tables or governance levels or some other measure and still insist we are okay. We need to be outraged by this continual slide.
Last week we celebrated the implosion of Bell Pottinger in the UK. Yet, here at home, thepeople who briefed them and paid them to manufacture lies and hate speech are still prospering off taxpayers’ money. There is no consequence.
After the deluge of evidence of wrongdoing from the leaked Gupta e-mails, we knowthat the Thief-In-Chief lives at our presidential residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu. Instead of being afraid that he is headed for jail, he is calmly preparing for yet another disastrous cabinet reshuffle.
It is not a pretty picture. It
may get worse unless we,
the people, continue to
step up the pressure on
our political players
The idea that we are exceptional needs to be confined to the dustbin of history. We arebecoming that terrible thing: a cliche-ridden kleptocratic state where a small coterie ofpolitically connected individuals loot the fiscus while the general populace rots in poverty.
That is a direct betrayal of our founding values — that all are equal, and that ourgovernment shall be about the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden.
Here are a few things to chew on:
1. We like dictators and we are not ashamed of it. Omar al-Bashir of Sudan, a man alleged tohave murdered 300 000 of his countrymen, arrived here. The International Criminal Court said: “Arrest him.” Our own courts said:
“Arrest him.” Instead, our government lied and ensured that he evaded justice. He is still running free now, like the wife of the dictator from just north of us. Grace Mugabe arrived in South Africa, assaulted a citizen, lied about it and was granted amnesty by a South African minister who does not even have the guts to explain to the nation why she took the decision, even when Robert Mugabe calls Gwede Mantashe “stupid ”.
Mark my words, in a few weeks Grace Mugabe will be in Sandton shopping with her sons. Their country has collapsed, their people are here and elsewhere, but the Mugabes have no shame. That is where we are headed too. After all, President Zuma’s son lives in Dubai.
2. We are nearing a stage where power will reside in one family. In Angola Jose Eduardodos Santos has enriched his family and is now — after 38 years in power — a protected former president who has installed a crony in office while his daughter owns virtually the entire economy.
In Zimbabwe the Big Man is in charge and opponents are dispatched to prison brutally. Here in South Africa the Zuma children hurl insults at former financeministers while their father crisscrosses the country to ensure a member of his familysucceeds him.
3. In Zimbabwe the president’s son-in-law runs the national airline without any relevant
experience. In South Africa the president’s “unfireable ” friend seems to be the chairman
of SAA for life.
4. Hundreds of ANC leaders, mainly municipal councillors and officials, have been killed
by their own comrades in KwaZulu-Natal since 2010. We call these “political killings” and go on with life as though nothing has happened.
These are not political killings. There are no political differences between the dead and
their killers. These are killings of people who occupy powerful positions and are taken out because a comrade wants to sit in that chair.
5. Poverty is on the uptick. Unemployment is on the uptick. The murder rate is on the
uptick. Inequality widens. It is not a pretty picture. It may get worse unless we, the people, continue to step up the pressure on our political players that this cannot continue. In the next few months the ANC will be eating its own and spewing them out.
That means civil society needs to be more vigilant than it has ever been. Our salvation
will no longer come from the ANC. It has to come from us.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
Please login or register to comment.