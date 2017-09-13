US television dramas can turn anyone into a political scientist

Have Shonda Rhimes and Olivia Pope (The Fixer/Scandal) made me cynical of politicians, or is Jackson Mthembu suddenly one of us?

Is he an example of when bad leadership happens to good people? Is he deserving of my (our) empathy?

I refer to the ANC chief whip's interview with 702's Steven Grootes, in which he spoke about toying with retirement.

He talked about how his first marriage ended because of his dedication to the struggle and the demands it placed on his time. He also talked about his son's drug addiction, and wanting to be a better father, because "revolutionaries also take care of their families".

Mthembu told Grootes on Monday morning that "after the conference, after we have put in a collective leadership that will save our movement, I am indeed prepared to consider whether I should not step down and have some time with my family."