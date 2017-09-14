Where are the leaders who can end inequality in our schools?

So we look the other way.

Whatever your reason, it is time to talk about inequality for two reasons. The one is strategic. When you ignore inequality for long enough it comes back to bite you with a vengeance. In a country where violence has become part of our social DNA, we don't just disagree. We burn. As found out by the Uber taxi drivers in Gauteng or the staff at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, where classrooms on the Cape Town campus were set alight this week, or any South African woman whose crime is being female in this violently misogynistic country. When we allow grievance to simmer for so long in a country such as ours, nobody is safe.

But there is a higher, more profound reason for talking about inequality. It goes to the question of social justice. This we also know all too well. It is wrong for a few to be so outrageously privileged and others, the majority, to be left behind. Unless you believe that the poor are the architects of their own misfortune - in which case please stop reading this article - then you know we need to act on this injustice. But where to begin?

I admire privileged schools that reach out to disadvantaged schools; this weekend I will be speaking at such a joint effort between former white and township schools in Fish Hoek. Well-established schools that take soup pots to flooded townships in winter must be encouraged, as should the family that puts up money for a bursary at a top school for the domestic worker's child. Good. But those kind efforts do not resolve the problem of King's and Kagiso. For redressing that glaringly visible picture of injustice, you need a government.