Largely overshadowed by the main plot of the wretched soap opera that is Jacob Zuma’s presidency (The Bold and the Bought)‚ another drama is playing out today.

You’d be forgiven for not remembering the names of these supporting actors‚ but right now the rumoured showdown at the Public Investment Corporation isn’t just the most important story in the country. It is the whole story.

The PIC is the largest piggy bank in South Africa‚ managing the vast Government Employees Pension Fund that keeps millions of elderly citizens alive. All told‚ the PIC shepherds R1.8-trillion‚ which is about R400-billion more than the combined war chests of the top 50 companies in this country.

And today‚ if the current rumours are true‚ the Guptas are going to try to take that piggy bank for themselves.

According to recent reports‚ our de facto rulers in Dubai are planning to replace PIC boss Dan Matjila with one of their stooges‚ staging a vast financial coup apparently scheduled to take place today.