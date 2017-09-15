Time to ditch dead-weight Dudu Myeni

As South African Airways nose-dives as a viable entity the airline is scrambling to keep itself in the air by slashing flights and holding out for an anticipated R13-billion state bailout.

But, as one critic observed yesterday, the airline will not be able to cut its way to growth. Far bolder measures are required and the best start is the one which should be the easiest: getting rid of Dudu Myeni, the SAA board chairman who has presided over the airline's most disastrous years.

But Myeni stands as a giant among President Jacob Zuma's untouchables. Her closeness to Zuma is well known - she is also executive chairman of the opaque Jacob G Zuma Foundation - but the reasons for her apparent invincibility in the face of a litany of scandal remains the stuff of water-cooler gossip.

The case against her as chairman of SAA's board is more clear-cut.