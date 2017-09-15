What's with this strange cultural fascination with heights?

I think the worst thing about getting old must be fighting off the people expecting you to go skydiving.

I was speaking this week to a parachute instructor, one of these chaps who gives you a run-through of the procedure for form's sake, then takes you up in a plane, straps you to his back and jumps out with you flailing around back there like some kind of jump-suited terrapin. Please understand: I was not consulting him on a professional basis. I see no point to a great height.

Heights, snakes, loud music in restaurants and marketing people who feel passionately about the brands they represent all cause my body to react in unpleasant ways - accelerated heart rate, sweaty feet, a deep conviction that I will kill everyone in the room if it's the only way for me to escape - and since I am one of those people who don't find life so monotonously pleasant and cloudlessly sunny that I need to actively seek out ways of making it less so, I avoid them with everything I have.